Berea road to remain closed as crews work to repair water main break

Berea road to remain closed as crews work to repair water main break

Water main break prompts road closure in Berea

    Berea Police say that due to a major water main break, southbound State Route 237 is closed between Baker St. and West St.More >>
BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

A 19 Action News travel alert.

Southbound State Route 237 (Prospect) remains closed between Baker and West Street due to a water main break.

It is expected to remain closed most of the day on Monday while crews work on repairs.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

