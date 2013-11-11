Berea road to remain closed as crews work to repair water main break

Berea Police say that due to a major water main break, southbound State Route 237 is closed between Baker St. and West St.

A 19 Action News travel alert.

Southbound State Route 237 (Prospect) remains closed between Baker and West Street due to a water main break.

It is expected to remain closed most of the day on Monday while crews work on repairs.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

