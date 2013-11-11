Reward: 60-year-old fugitive believed to be hiding in Cleveland

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Charles Fowler aka Chucky.

Fowler is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office. Fowler is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon. It is alleged that Fowler was arrested by East Cleveland Police. After Fowler was arrested, it was discovered that he had a gun. Fowler failed to show up for court so the case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

Fowler is a 60-year-old black man standing approximately 5'07" and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Fowler is believed to be hiding somewhere in Cleveland. He also has a previous address near the 2100 block of E. 97th St. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Charles Fowler, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

