Heartless thieves steal Cleveland boy's wheelchair

A nine-year-old Cleveland boy could not go to school on Monday because thieves stole his wheelchair.

The senseless crime happened over the weekend, when the suspects broke into the garage at the boy's house on MLK and cleaned it out. The suspects stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.

Stephen, who suffers from cerebral palsy, can walk short distances, but needs his wheelchair all day at school and to ride his special school bus.

Mother Barbara Gibson hopes someone has information to get her son's wheelchair back.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.