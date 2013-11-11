STILL NO ARRESTS: Slain Cleveland Fire Lieutenant to be laid to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

STILL NO ARRESTS: Murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant laid to rest

The funeral service for a murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant was held Monday afternoon. at the City of Cleveland Public Auditorium at 500 Lakeside Road.

Hundreds of firefighters were in attendance showing honor and respect for their fallen firefighter.

Dr. Thomas Collins, the Cleveland's Medical Director worked with Lt. Walker and was a close friend. "He put a hand on his shoulder and you knew immediately how much he cared about you. You can't make that connection as quickly or genuinely as will did," Collins said.

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters established the William Walker Family Assistance Fund to provide support for the Walker family.

Contributions can be made any branch of the Firefighters Community Credit Union.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway on November 3. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no arrests are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

