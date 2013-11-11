STILL NO ARRESTS: Murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant laid to rest

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant fatally shot at his east side home.

We've found so much still a mystery in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland Fire lieutenant -- from belongings at the crime scene to trouble on the block.

WE'VE FOUND SO MUCH STILL A MYSTERY IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF AN OFF-DUTY CLEVELAND FIRE LIEUTENANT-- FROM BELONGINGS AT THE CRIME SCENE TO TROUBLE ON THE BLOCK. SUNDAY NIGHT, LT. WILLIAM WALKER DIED AFTER

The search continues to find the killer of a local firefighter. Chilling new details have been released about his murder.

The search continues to find the killer of a local firefighter. Chilling new details have been released about his murder. The Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that Lt. William Walker died from gunshots.

Lt. William Walker will be remembered at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1865 Lampson Avenue in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, family, friends, and community will hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Fire Lieutenant.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, family, friends, and community will hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant. Lt. William Walker will remembered at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1865

Firefighters, policeman, friends and neighbors gathered Thursday evening to honor Lt. William Walker. Police are still searching for the person who killed Lt. Walker.

An enormous crowd showed up Thursday evening to honor fallen fire Lt. William Walker. He was shot to death in his driveway Sunday evening, by an unknown suspect. Fellow firefighters led Thursday's remembrance.

Funeral services have been announced for a Cleveland Fire Lieutenant murdered in front of his east side home.

Funeral services have been announced for a Cleveland Fire Lieutenant murdered in front of his east side home.

The funeral service for a murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant was held Monday afternoon. at the City of Cleveland Public Auditorium at 500 Lakeside Road.

Hundreds of firefighters were in attendance showing honor and respect for their fallen firefighter.

Dr. Thomas Collins, the Cleveland's Medical Director worked with Lt. Walker and was a close friend. "He put a hand on his shoulder and you knew immediately how much he cared about you. You can't make that connection as quickly or genuinely as will did," Collins said.



The Association of Cleveland Firefighters established the William Walker Family Assistance Fund to provide support for the Walker family.

Contributions can be made any branch of the Firefighters Community Credit Union.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway on November 3. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no arrests are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.