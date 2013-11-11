Euclid Police: Woman warns of suspicious man at RTA bus stop

A woman called police after she noticed a suspicious man at an RTA bus stop in Euclid over the weekend.

It happened around midnight on Sunday at East 195th and Euclid.

The woman says the man approached her, while putting his hand in his pocket. She crossed the street and called police. The man then approached a vehicle.

Police stayed on the line with the woman until her bus arrived.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspicious man.

No other incidents were reported.

