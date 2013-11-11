Man arrested in spike of Lorain County heroin overdoses

Police in Lorain County are in a race against time to find an extraordinarily dangerous batch of heroin responsible for a record number of overdoses.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in a string of heroin overdoses in Lorain County over the weekend.

Police tell 19 Action News Siarres "Sizzle" Noble was busted selling a dangerously strong type of heroin called "White China" in Elyria.

The potent drug caused a record 16 people to overdose in 24 hours, three of them were deadly.

Noble has been charged with drug trafficking and remains behind bars. No word on any additional charges at this time.

