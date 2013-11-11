More changes on new Innerbelt Bridge

More changes on the new Innerbelt Bridge.

The East 9th and Ontario ramps to I-90 west are now open to the new bridge. There will be no access to I-71 south using these ramps. To reach I-71 south, drivers should use I-77 south and I-490 west.

What's going to have to happen over the next few weeks is traffic is going to have to shift from the old bridge now onto the new bridge. And that's going to mean some closures. I-90 will close this weekend for a time as they get westbound traffic onto the brand new bridge.

Then the weekend after that, they will close I-90 again to get all the eastbound traffic onto the new bridge.

Also, there were some lane shifts on Monday for eastbound drivers coming in.

Work on the new span began in the spring of 2011 and finished with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The total cost - $293M.

