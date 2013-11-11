Helpline launched for Cuyahoga County veterans

While service members acquire significant training and skills in the military, often these talents are not transferred easily into civilian employment credentials.

On Monday morning, United Way of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Bill Kitson and Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald announced the launch of United Way 2-1-1 Help 2 Veterans.

In the first year, the information and referral helpline is estimated to support 10,000 local veterans and their families.





"Those who serve in the military make extraordinary sacrifices to protect each and every American," says Kitson. "United Way 2-1-1 Help 2 Veterans is our commitment to help veterans and their loved ones get the services and assistance they need and deserve."





The free and confidential helpline is available 24/7 to veterans, active duty military, reservists, national guards and their families.





When they dial 2-1-1, they are connected to information and referral specialists specifically trained to assist them in locating and accessing social, health and government resources throughout Cuyahoga County, such as:





Employment services

Food, housing and utility assistance

Counseling services

Family support programs

Legal services

Tax preparation assistance

Volunteer opportunities





"Cuyahoga County is proud to help United Way connect veterans to their communities and to critical services," said FitzGerald. "The military experience often takes an emotional and physical toll on our veterans and military service men and women long after they return home. The United Way 2-1-1 Help 2 Veterans is another small effort toward supporting those who have already given us so much."





Copyright 2013 WOIO . All rights reserved.







