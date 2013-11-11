Man fatally shoots ex-wife before turning the gun on himself

A 31-year-old Lisbon man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself.

On November 10, police were called to the area of Burt Avenue and College Street in Alliance.

A man called police dispatchers and advised that he had just shot his ex-wife. He provided information including his name and location, and stated that he had a gun and was going to kill himself.

As officers arrived, the man, identified as Lee Toalston, 31, did produce a handgun and shoot himself in the head.

Also at the scene was Holly Toalston age 28, of Alliance. Toalston had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner's office.

Lee Toalston suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Alliance Community Hospital and then sent by life flight to Akron City Hospital.

It is believed Lee Toalston shot Holly Toalston once in the driveway of her home on Burt Avenue.

It is believed he then carried her to a parking lot at Burt and College Street where he shot her several more times before calling police and then shooting himself.

The crime is still under investigation by Alliance Police and the Stark County Coroner's Office.

