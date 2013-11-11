American Legion Post opens on Painesville college campus

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - Stretches of two state highways in northeast Ohio have been renamed to pay tribute to fallen Marines from the region.

Grand opening Monday for an American Legion Post at Lake Erie College.

American Legion Post 807 is named after Andy Nowacki, a Lake County Marine who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in Feb. 2005.





This Post is the first in Ohio, and only the third in the country, to be run by students and located on a college campus.





Lake Erie College Officials say this is just one of the many ways they are supporting veterans on campus.





Lance Corporal Nowacki, 24, was also a former Grand River Police Officer





