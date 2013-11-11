American Legion Post opens on Painesville college campus - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

American Legion Post opens on Painesville college campus

Lance Corporal Andy Nowacki (Source: Family) Lance Corporal Andy Nowacki (Source: Family)
PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Grand opening Monday for an American Legion Post at Lake Erie College.

American Legion Post 807 is named after Andy Nowacki, a Lake County Marine who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in Feb. 2005.

This Post is the first in Ohio, and only the third in the country, to be run by students and located on a college campus.

Lake Erie College Officials say this is just one of the many ways they are supporting veterans on campus.

Lance Corporal Nowacki, 24, was also a former Grand River Police Officer

