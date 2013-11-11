Akron, OH - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plans to invest at least $1 billion annually through 2010 to expand and improve plants and focus more on international growth markets such as China, Russia and Brazil, company executives said Thursday as shares fell sharply. The Akron, Ohio-based company on Thursday outlined its strategy during an investors' conference in New York.

Like many Ohioans, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's Akron-based blimp, the Spirit of Goodyear, has become a "Snow Bird" and is leaving northeast Ohio's snow and cold for a retirement in the sunshine

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has been named a Top 100 Military Friendly Employer by G.I. Jobs magazine.

This is the second year in a row that Goodyear has received the designation, which recognizes the company's efforts to hire and support veteran employees.





More than 5,000 companies competed for the title of Military Friendly Employer. Companies were selected based on the results of a data-driven survey on veteran-related programs and policies.





"At Goodyear, we recognize the value that veterans bring to the workplace and we're proud to employ many men and women who've bravely served our country," said Gary VanderLind, Goodyear North America's vice president of human resources. "It's a great honor to have our efforts recognized by G.I. Jobs and to be named a Military Friendly Employer."





Criteria for selection to the Top 100 list included the strength of company military recruiting efforts, the percentage of new hires with prior military service, retention programs, and company policies on National Guard and Reserve service.





Goodyear was also recognized for its 2012 commitment to hire 1,000 veterans over three years, which the company is on track to accomplish. Goodyear's company profile, including open positions that are a fit for military personnel, can be found on MilitaryFriendly.com.





"The 2014 Military Friendly Employers represent the preeminent tier of companies with strong military recruitment programs and meaningful job opportunities for transitioning service members and spouses seeking civilian employment," said Sean Collins, vice president for Victory Media and a nine-year Navy veteran.





"Our Military Friendly Employers constitute the group of companies actually moving the needle and hiring from the military community. The 2014 Military Friendly Employers reported hiring over 117,000 service members and spouses over the last 12 months, representing an average of 14 percent of total new hires."





Goodyear, the largest producer of military tires in the U.S., has a longstanding history with the U.S. Armed Forces, with more than 100 years of commitment to building innovative and reliable equipment to support and protect our troops.

