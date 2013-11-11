Innerbelt Bridge traffic changes causing headaches for drivers

The new Innerbelt Bridge is expected to be fully up and running in a couple of weeks, and that could mean problems Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, drivers will be transitioned into portions of the bridge. But, some people are tired of the traffic tie ups and are ready for relief now.

"It's a nightmare. You see how this traffic is that's what we have to sit in order to get out of work. It's crazy. Only some of us can go west. These guys take 71 South. They can't get that way. They can't get on 14th Street so they're trying to figure out how they're going to get home," says Debbie Rader.

Right now, drivers can take I-90 Westbound on the new portion of the Innerbelt Bridge from the Ontario and E. 9th entrances.

You can't use get on I-71 S until this weekend. Opt for I-77 south and I-490 West.

So, pack your patience. It might be a rough ride for just a little while longer.

Some driver's say that's what comes with the new bridge.

"They need to do what they need to do to get the project done. There's going to be some inconveniences along the way. Do I think it maybe could have been better thought out along the way possibly? I think so," says Alex Brasure.

For more Innerbelt changes log onto www.innerbelt.org

