Help Akron Police identify robbery suspect

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron Police are looking for help in identifying a man who robbed the Burlington Coat Factory on Howe Ave.

It happened on October 23, 2013 just before 6 P.M.

Police say the suspect left the store without paying for merchandise.

Police also say when the suspect was confronted by a store clerk, he told her 'don't come any closer or I will pop you.'

The suspect is described as a black male, 28-32 years old, 6'1" wearing a dark skull cap, dark jacket, khaki pants, and tan work boots.

If you have any information about this crime please contact Det. Leslie at 330-375-2490.

If you see the suspect consider him armed and dangerous and do not attempt to approach him.

