Cleveland and Cuyahoga County prepare for snow

The Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties is in effect through Tuesday. District 12 Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be out in full force overnight and through the morning commute. Approximately 65, trucks will be hitting the roads around 7 P.M.

This event is kicking off with rain, so crews are not able to pretreat. However, once they are on the roads they will treat surfaces as necessary and based on road conditions.

Motorists should allow extra travel time for their Tuesday morning commute. Be sure to see and be seen. Clear all snow and ice from windows and headlights before heading out. And as always in ice and snow....take it slow!

City of Cleveland's Winter Preparedness Plan

In anticipation of a possible rain snow mix tonight, the City of Cleveland has its snow removal fleet ready to be deployed if the weather presents itself. There will be approximately 20-25 drivers on-duty overnight to respond if needed. The Division of Street Maintenance currently has over 20,000 tons of salt and approximately 21,000 gallons of liquid de-icer on hand.

As the winter season and weather rapidly approach, the City of Cleveland is encouraging residents and commuters to take certain precautionary measures to ensure their safety. Below are tips from the Cleveland Department of Public Safety:

Check your Emergency Supply Kits – do you have extra winter clothes, sufficient food and water, extra batteries, flashlights, and a battery or hand-crank radio? What about medications, toys for the kids, pet food, and copies of important information such as numbers for your local utilities.

Gas up the car – a full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing! It's a good idea to check your antifreeze and windshield washer fluid levels to be sure they are sufficient.

Minimize your travel. If travel is necessary, keep an Emergency Kit in your car.

Keep clear of any downed or low hanging lines and report them immediately.

Know how to shut off water valves to your home in case a pipe bursts and let the faucets drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Keep some plastic sheeting, good tape, weather stripping and other items on hand to shore up drafty windows and doors, especially if a power outage leaves you without heat.

The primary hazards to avoid when using alternate sources for electricity, heating or cooking are carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire. Be sure to follow instructions carefully and install/check carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in your home.

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water. Don't forget or skip planning and preparing for your animals!

Updates will be available as the forecasted snow event progresses. Visit ready.gov for more information on how to make an emergency plan and supply kit. Pay attention to local news for weather advisories and visit http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us/CityofCleveland/Home and clecityhall.com for up-to-date information from the City of Cleveland.