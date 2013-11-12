Good Tuesday morning: Lake effect snow advisory until midnight, HIGH 34

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

TUESDAY: Snow showers especially snow belt communities, additional 1-3'". Cloudy and blustery. High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers tapering off after 7PM. Still cold and windy. Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 37

