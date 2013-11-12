Snowy morning, Traffic Trouble, Holiday Shopping, Bedroom Behavior, Win Tickets

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

The first widespread snow of the season blanketed our area overnight. Weather and Traffic always come first on 19 Action News This Morning. Beth McLeod will have the latest on the snow situation, and what we can expect this week.

More traffic trouble on the Innerbelt Bridge. Lane changes are causing some confusion for drivers, and causing big delays. We'll break down the new pattern for you.

Another retail giant joins the ranks of those opening on Thanksgiving Day. With all the stores opening early, will it be enough to pull a weak economy back into the black?

Ladies, are men lying to you about their bedroom behavior? We've got the shocking results of a new survey that'll have you thinking twice!

