Lake Effect Snow Advisory remains in effect

A Lake Effect Snow Advisory will remain in effect until midnight tonight for many of the snow belt communities. The wind chill will only be in the 20s all day, a blustery winter-like day.

We could see additional snow totals could reach 3-5'.

Overnight, bitterly cold as everyone drops into the 20s.

Now for the silver lining! Wednesday, we'll see the sunshine, but it will remain chilly cold!

