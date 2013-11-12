Wonderful news for little boy who had his wheelchair stolen

The senseless crime happened over the weekend, when the suspects broke into the garage at the boy's house on MLK and cleaned it out. The suspects stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.

A nine-year-old Cleveland boy could not go to school on Monday because thieves stole his wheelchair.

An outpouring of support for the Cleveland boy who had his wheelchair stolen from his family's mini van.

The senseless crime happened over the weekend, when the suspects broke into the garage at the boy's house on MLK and cleaned it out. The suspects then stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.

"The van was in shambles and the wheelchair was gone," said mother Barbara Gibson. "It was out of the van."

Nine-year-old Stephen, who suffers from cerebral palsy, can walk short distances, but needs his wheelchair all day at school and to ride his special school bus.

The wheelchair is a one-of-a-kind custom, non-motorized wheelchair. It's hot neon green and black and the wheels in the front light up.

The family has received a number of phone calls from people offering help. An adult wheelchair was brought to their home, but it is an adult wheelchair and is too big for little Stephen.

Stephen's mother Barbara Gibson says "It's been overwhelming. I have received such a positive response from everyone wanting to help. It has just been a blessing."

According to Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Invacare of Elyria and Miller's of Cleveland are donating a wheelchair to Stephen! In the meantime, CMSD will provide the little boy with a wheelchair to get him to and from school.

The family does have insurance and Medicaid, so the chair will be replaced free of charge.

