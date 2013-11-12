Travel Alert: Traffic changes, shifts continue on the new Innerbelt Bridge

Who hasn't raced across the good old inner belt bridge built in 1959 in Cleveland? Presidents have traveled across, you, and generations of Cleveland Browns fans have cried riding across you after big games.

Who hasn't raced across the good old inner belt bridge built in 1959 in Cleveland? Presidents have traveled across, you, and generations of Cleveland Browns fans have cried riding across you after big

Like an amusement park sign pointing the way, a ramp open beacon invites motorist to experience part of the new inner belt bridge open just tonight

Like an amusement park sign pointing the way, a ramp open beacon invites motorist to experience part of the new inner belt bridge open just tonight

More changes on the new Innerbelt Bridge. The East 9th and Ontario ramps to I-90 west are now open to the new bridge. There will be no access to I-71 south using these ramps. To reach I-71 south, Opt

Attention drivers! A number of traffic changes and shifts will continue to take place as ODOT moves ALL traffic onto the new Innerbelt Bridge.

During this time, please expect slow-downs, particularly during the morning commute. Drivers are encouraged to "Opt for the Alternate!" and use I-490 and I-77 where an extra lane has been added and access to all downtown Cleveland exits is maintained. Using alternate forms of transportation, adjusting commute times, carpooling and riding RTA are suggested to avoid congestion.

Tremont Impacts:

• At 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 the West 14th Street on-ramp to I-90 east toward downtown will close. This ramp will remain closed until the completion of the second new Innerbelt Bridge in late 2016. Remember: Getting to Tremont will NOT change, but use an alternate route out of the neighborhood!

Regional Interstate Impacts:

• New Traffic Pattern: I-90 east, over the Innerbelt Bridge is maintained with two (2) thru-lanes, stay right to avoid congestion.

Downtown Impacts:

• The East 14th entrance ramp to I-90 west and Ontario Street exit from I-90 east are closed until the completion of the second new Innerbelt Bridge in late 2016.

• The East 9th and Ontario ramps to I-90 west are OPEN to the new bridge. There is no access to I-71 south using these ramps. To reach I-71 south, Opt for the Alternate! by using I-77 south and I-490 west. This access will be restored later this month when all westbound traffic is moved onto the new bridge.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.