Masked man robs Huntington Bank in Cleveland

A masked man robbed the Huntington Bank on Berea Road in Cleveland shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect did not show a weapon, but gestured that he had a weapon and told the victim teller "you know what this is."

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'4" – 5'6", thin build, approximately 160 lbs, 45- 50 years of age. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, ski mask and denim jeans.

The suspect was observed leaving the bank on foot in the area of Triskett Road.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 and can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this robbery.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.