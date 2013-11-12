Snowy and Cold, Driving Tips, Kids and Cold Medicine, Win Cavs Tickets

Lake Effect Snow Advisory until midnight for CUYAHOGA-LAKE-GEAUGA-ASHTABULA-SUMMIT-PORTAGE-TRUMBULL-

TUESDAY: Snow showers especially snow belt communities, Snow showers especially snow belt communities, additional 1-3'" . Cloudy and blustery. High: 34 TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers tapering off after 7PM. Still cold and windy. Low: 24 WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 37

With ice and snow in this week's forecast, AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for safe driving in wintry weather. "Be aware of your surroundings and listen to weather and traffic conditions in places that you will be traveling to," urges Lori Cook, AAA East Central Safety Advisor. "Make sure you leave yourself enough time so that you will not feel hurried or take unnecessary chances. Avoid driving in icy conditions." A job and other commitments may make it impossible to avoid driving in hazardous conditions so preparation before the journey is important to your safety. Click here for more tips from AAA.

In October 2007, manufacturers voluntarily withdrew over-the-counter infant cough and cold medications from the U.S. market. A year later, manufacturers announced labels would be revised to warn against use by children under age 4. A study in the December 2013 Pediatrics tracks whether emergency visits for young children for drug ingestions changed as a result. The study, "Cough and Cold Medication Adverse Events After Market Withdrawal and Labeling Revision," found that among children under age 2 and between ages 2 and 3 years, emergency department visits for cough and cold medication adverse drug events declined nationally. Before the withdrawal of the infant cough and cold medications, children under age 2 accounted for 4.1 percent of all emergency visits for adverse drug events.



Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager