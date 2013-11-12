PHOTOS: Suspected child sex predator sought by FBI

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying an unknown man suspected of sexually exploiting a child.

Initial images and videos of the unidentified man, John Doe 27, being photographed while engaging in sexually explicit activities with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April of 2013. They are still being circulated in numerous child pornography forums across the Internet.

Investigators for the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have successfully enhanced a number of photos depicting John Doe 27 and believe there are several clues which may assist with an identification. For example, images show the suspect and the victim inside a residence with a distinct plaid chair, male pattern baldness on the back of the suspect's head and a ring on the suspect's right ring finger. Based on audio which can be heard from the video, it is believed that the man may have referred to himself as "Jimmy."

There are no specific details linking the suspect to a particular state or region of the United States, and both his identity and whereabouts are currently unknown.

The suspect appears to be a white man, possibly in his 40s or 50s, with dark hair and dark eyes. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

