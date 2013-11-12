Questions in deadly police chase may take months to answer

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek is tracking new developments in the investigation into the massive chase and deadly police shooting from last November, and he has learned some questions won't be answered for another six months.

More officers were called Tuesday to testify before the Cuyahoga Grand Jury. The grand jury will recommend if any officers will face criminal charges.

Meantime, Gallek has learned that appeals over discipline for supervisors involved will drag out through the first half of next year. The head of the Supervisors Union says arbitration hearings have been set for February, March and April. Final rulings are not likely until months after that.

Over the summer, 12 supervisors were punished for their roles in the chase, and one was fired. Recently, dozens of patrol officers were also punished. Their grievance process, or appeals, is just beginning.

It's not clear how long the grand jury will take to decide on any criminal charges.

On November 29, 2012, police chased a car with two people from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. The 28-minute chase ended with officers firing 137 shots into the car, killing the driver, Timothy Russell and the passenger, Malissa Williams.

