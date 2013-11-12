Opening arguments begin in trial of mother accused of killing young son

Opening arguments started Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Cleveland mother Camilia Terry.

Terry is accused of killing her young son, Emilliano, 3, after first reporting him missing last November. She's charged with aggravated murder, endangering children, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Emilliano died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

The child's body was found at the Waste Management Facility in Oakwood Village. The boy's body was intact, but wrapped in a series of three garbage bags in a move, investigators say, to conceal the body.

