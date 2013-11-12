President Obama to visit Cleveland on Thursday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Obama to visit Cleveland on Thursday

On Thursday, November 14, President Obama will travel to ArcelorMittal in Cleveland to deliver remarks on the economy and manufacturing in America.

This is the President's first trip to Cleveland since his re-election.

The event is not open to the public.

