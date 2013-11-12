Opening statements in re-trial of man convicted in Cleveland's deadliest fire

A jury in Cleveland has found Antun Lewis guilty of arson, nearly six years after the crime. He's the man accused of killing nine people in a house fire on E. 87th Street in May of 2005.

Guilty: Jury says man accused of setting Cleveland's deadliest fire is guilty

Saturday, May 21st marked the sixth anniversary of Cleveland's deadliest house fire.

Vigil held Saturday for the 6th anniversary of Cleveland's deadliest fire

The man convicted of setting Cleveland's deadliest fire has been granted a new trial. On Wednesday, a federal judge approved a new trial for Antun Lewis after new evidence apparently surfaced.

Judge grants new trial to man convicted of setting Cleveland's deadliest fire

In Cleveland Federal Court, opening statements were heard Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Antun Lewis.

He was previously convicted of setting Cleveland's deadliest fire. A federal judge decided Lewis was entitled to a new trial based on testimony from unreliable witnesses.





The fire back in May of 2005 on East 87th Street killed a woman and eight children.





7-year-old Faith Jones, 12-year-old Shauntavia Mitchell, 13-year-old Miles Golden Cockfield, 13-year-old Antwon Jackson Jr., 14-year-old Moses William Jr., 15-year-old Devonte Carter, 12-year-old Maleeya Williams, and 33-year-old Media Carter all died from smoke inhalation during a birthday sleepover.

Most of those who died were members of an extended family of siblings and cousins.

