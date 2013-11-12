Opening statements in re-trial of man convicted in Cleveland's d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Opening statements in re-trial of man convicted in Cleveland's deadliest fire

In Cleveland Federal Court, opening statements were heard Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Antun Lewis.

He was previously convicted of setting Cleveland's deadliest fire. A federal judge decided Lewis was entitled to a new trial based on testimony from unreliable witnesses.

The fire back in May of 2005 on East 87th Street killed a woman and eight children.

7-year-old Faith Jones, 12-year-old Shauntavia Mitchell, 13-year-old Miles Golden Cockfield, 13-year-old Antwon Jackson Jr., 14-year-old Moses William Jr., 15-year-old Devonte Carter, 12-year-old Maleeya Williams, and 33-year-old Media Carter all died from smoke inhalation during a birthday sleepover.

Most of those who died were members of an extended family of siblings and cousins.

