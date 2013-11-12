Police: Circle K robber on the loose

Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a subject involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Sunday, November 10 at approximately 2:59 a.m.

It happened at Circle K located at 1304 SR 183 in Atwater Township.

Police say man came into the store brandishing a large knife and approached the clerk.

He demanded money from the clerk who gave him an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The crook then fled from the store on foot.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 40 to 50 years of age. He is 5' 08" in height, 250 lbs.

He was also described as having gray facial stubble and his teeth were in poor condition and wearing green flannel coat over a gray hoodie. He had on blue jeans and worn out shoes.

If you have any information concerning this incident or the identity of this subject to contact the Portage County Sheriffs Office at 330-296-5100.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.