Cleveland Indians Francona wins Manager of the Year Award

The Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona has been selected the American League Manager of the Year, beating out Boston's John Farrell and Oakland's Bob Melvin.

In his first season managing Cleveland, Francona led the Indians to a 92-70 (.568) record and a berth in the American League Wild Card game as the Indians became the first Major League team since 1971 to end the season with a 10-game winning streak. The 24-win improvement over 2012 (68-94) matched the largest year-to-year win improvement in the history of the franchise, joining the 1986 Indians. 2013 marked the sixth time Francona has led a club to the postseason and the ninth straight season in which a Francona-managed team has won at least 86 games, the sixth-longest such streak in MLB history.

Today's award is the first earned by Francona over his 13-year Major League Managerial career and marks just the second time an Indians Manager has been selected, joining Eric Wedge in 2007. The BBWAA began voting on the Manager of the Year Award in 1983.

