Brunswick: Police investigate suspicious death - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Brunswick: Police investigate suspicious death

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a person was reported missing.

Brunswick Police say just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon while conducting an investigation into a missing person, they discovered a body.

The body was found in a vehicle in the Industrial Parkway area.

There are no other details being released at time, it is an ongoing investigation.

