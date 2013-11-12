Condemned killer's request to donate his organs denied

An Ohio death row inmate's behind bars campaign to donate his organs before he's executed has been denied.

According to Ohio prisons agency spokeswoman JoEllen Smith the prison system "has reviewed the options and has determined that the department is not equipped to facilitate organ donation pre- or post- execution."

Ronald Phillips wanted to donate his kidney and heart to his mother and sister.

Lawyers for Phillips say his decision to donate his organs was, in part to repay society for his gruesome crime.

Phillips was sentenced to die for the rape and death of his girlfriend's three year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.

The 40-year old is set to die Thursday by lethal injection.

