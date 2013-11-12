Thanksgiving shoppers get a jump start on Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner and retailers are in a full court press trying to win your hard earned holiday money. We here at Cleveland 19 News know the holidays can be a stressful time, so we compiled the local ads into one place for your shopping convenience.

Black Friday is just around the corner and retailers are in a full court press trying to win your hard earned holiday money. We here at Cleveland 19 News know the holidays can be a stressful time, so we compiled the local ads into one place for your shopping convenience.

List of store hours and ads for Black Friday Deals 2015

Macy's is doing it. Target is doing it. Best Buy is doing it, so why not Walmart?

Several stores are opening their doors on Thanksgiving, looking to gobble up your money a little bit earlier this year.

"We want to be competitive and we also listen to our customers. Our customers tell us they like shopping earlier," said Walmart manager Andrew Smith.

Walmart is open 24 hours Thanksgiving. But this year they will start their "Brown Thursday" hot deals at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"We have a 32 inch L-E-D t.v. this year for 98 dollars. We're also offering a 60 inch LED tv for $688," says Smith.

If you buy an Apple Ipad mini you'll get a $100 Walmart gift card.

A Ferbie Boom now $59 will drop to $29.

"It's good for me because I can catch it right before I go into work on Thursday. I'm going to the store to shop," says customer Rita Holsey.

Walmart employees who are working the holiday will be fed a full course Thanksgiving dinner during their shift, get an extra days pay, and 25% off future holiday shopping.

some customers say they'll skip early shopping.

" I'd rather have the grand kids over on Thanksgiving and have dinner and have them stay the night," says shopper Denise Vargo.

Go to Walmart.com for a complete list of their deals.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.