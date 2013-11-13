Freezing Temps, Murder Mystery, Richardson Scandal, Alcohol-Free Booze, Win Tickets

Good morning Northeast Ohio.



We are definitely feeling the chill this morning! Freezing temperatures settled over much of Northeast Ohio overnight. Weather and Traffic always come first on 19 Action News This Morning! Our Beth McLeod will show you the latest numbers.

Potential new developments in a murder mystery more than 20 years old. We're expecting an announcement later today that could move the case of Amy Mihaljevic forward. We're live with the latest this morning.

A scandal is brewing for one former Cleveland Browns player. Find out what's putting Trent Richardson in the spotlight this morning.

Alcohol-free booze? Seems strange, but researchers are working on a new cocktail that would give you the same effect! We'll have the details.

Head over to our Facebook page and "like" us for your chance to win tickets to see the Cavs take on the Heat, and a gift card to B Spot at The Q!



19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.