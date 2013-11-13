Retired FBI agent to work cold case murder of Amy Mihaljevic - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tenacious retired FBI agent to work cold case murder of Amy Mihaljevic

Bay Village Police revisited the Amy Mihaljevic abduction and murder for reporters on Wednesday morning. 

Chief Mark Spaetzel has a special connection to the case. He was the detective in charge of the investigation in recent years, and had spoken to Amy's class about "stranger danger" the day she was abducted.

Actually, Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty hired Phil Torsney to work the case with Bay Village PD and the FBI.

Torsney is a dogged investigator who worked the case 24 years ago. More recently, he has contributed to investigations that led to the capture of several high profile fugitives including Boston mobster Whitey Bulger and Cleveland doctor Yazeed Essa, convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide.

Amy disappeared from the Bay Square Shopping Plaza after school in October of 1989.  Her body was found in a rural Ashland County field the next February.  It was in Ruggles Township about 50 miles southwest of Cleveland.

