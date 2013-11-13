Reward Upped: Man shot during robbery at Cleveland Family Dollar

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect entered the Family Dollar, produced a handgun and attempted to holdup the store. During the holdup attempt, the suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim in the abdomen. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim was rushed to Metro, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 6', 160 pounds, wearing a black jacket with gray

hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Family Dollar would like to pledge up to an additional $5,000 on top of $2,000 CrimeStoppers reward on information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).



