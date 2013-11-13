East Cleveland church, food pantry site faces closure

The Windermere-Living Hope United Methodist Church (UMC) Food Pantry Ministry will host what may be it's last distribution of non-perishable food items to East Cleveland residents on Wednesday.

Wednesday, November 13, 2013 from 11:00 AM -1:00PM,

In partnership with the Cleveland Food Bank, Windermere-Living Hope UMC has operated a monthly food pantry for the past five years, on average serving 150 residents per month. Through the church's partnership with the Hunger Network and the Cleveland Food Bank, it has also been able to host the Harvest Community Soup Kitchen for the past 15 years, now visited by over 250 residents per month.

Unfortunately, Wednesday could be one of the last times Windermere-Living Hope UMC opens the doors of it's Food Pantry. The church is facing potential closure by its governing body, the UMC East Ohio Conference's North Central District. While the church's ministry efforts and community impact is great, members are small in number and increased financial support is needed to make repairs to the 100-plus year old edifice.

Through Change.org, an online petition has been created to encourage UMC church officials to help the church stay open so that it can continue to offer vital services such as the Food Pantry Ministry.

