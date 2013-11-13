Cuyahoga County Public Library earns five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year

For the fifth consecutive year, Cuyahoga County Public Library has earned a five-star rating in Library Journal's 2013 Index of Public Library Service, a national rating system designed to recognize and promote America's best public libraries.

Its latest five-star rating marks the fourth consecutive year that CCPL has earned Library Journal's highest overall score (1,549) among libraries in its expenditure range.

is the oldest and most respected publication covering the field of library service, with more than 100,000 readers. LJ Index scores are based on per capita circulation, visits, program attendance and computer use data reported annually by public libraries to their state library agencies and compiled by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. In its expenditure range, CCPL ranked first in the nation in per capita circulation, visits and program attendance. Notably, CCPL's per capita circulation of 34.4 items was significantly higher than other library systems in its category.

Library Journal

"We are honored to learn that Cuyahoga County Public Library received Library Journal's prestigious five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year," said CCPL Executive Director Sari Feldman. "2013 has been a year of major achievements for our system - celebrating our 90th anniversary, opening six new library buildings and, now, a five-star rating. This speaks to the Library's continued relevance and the dedication of our Board of Trustees, staff members, Foundation Board and Friends of the Library groups to ensure our customers have access to world class library service."