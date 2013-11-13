Shooting at a Family Dollar Store, Still Cold, Beware of Bogus Store E-Mails, Win Cavs Tickets

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road. The preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect entered the Family Dollar, produced a handgun and attempted to holdup the store. During the holdup attempt, the suspect fired one shot, hitting the victim in the abdomen. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was rushed to Metro, where he is being treated for his injuries.

TODAY: Little lake effect to start. Partly Little lake effect to start. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies . Breezes out of the south. HIGH: 38 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. LOW: 26 THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 48 As the holiday season approaches, brace yourself for an onslaught of e-mails imitating Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and other shopping sites. Experts are already seeing phishing spam that is difficult to distinguish from a real e-mail from legitimate stores and web sites. Promises of free shipping, coupons, and other bait to lure you into clicking a link to retrieve the code or coupon will initiate the installation of a virus or malware. This year a virus known as "CryptoLocker" will encrypt your documents, pictures, music, perhaps even the entire hard drive of your computer. CryptoLocker is a type of "Ransomware", as it will pop up messages with instructions on how to get the password to decrypt and gain access to your files.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager