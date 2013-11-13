Infant suffers fractured skull in Madison Township, suspect arrested

A 21-year-old man is accused of injuring an infant in Madison Township.

The 5-week-old suffered a fractured skull and was transported to Cleveland Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland for treatment. The infant was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the baby was injured during a domestic dispute, and that the 21-year-old suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

On November 12, Madison Township Police issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect for felonious assault. On November 13, the suspect was located and arrested with the assistance of the Unites States Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Madison.

During the suspect's arrest, a 30-year-old woman was also taken into custody for obstructing justice. The woman harbored the man knowing he had a warrant for his arrest.

Arraignment of both suspects will occur at Painesville Municipal Court on Thursday.

