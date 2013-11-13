Brunswick: Body found in car id'd as 55-year-old woman

An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a person was reported missing.

The Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found in Brunswick on Tuesday.

Mary Tench, 55, was reported missing on November 12. Her body was located in her vehicle in the Industrial Parkway in the city the same day.

Her cause of death is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information can contact the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111. An investigation is underway.

