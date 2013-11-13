"Dangerous Dozen" fugitive arrested for armed robbery at Long John Silver's

The U.S. Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David R. Hyatt, Jr., 28.

Hyatt was taken into custody without incident around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Moraine Avenue in Akron.

Hyatt, Jr., was wanted for the aggravated robbery that occurred at the Long John Silver's Restaurant on Romig Road on January 28. Hyatt and another man entered the restaurant armed with handguns, fired shots and demanded money. Hyatt and the other man fled on foot with an unreported amount of cash.

Hyatt, Jr., was listed on the U.S. Marshals "Dangerous Dozen" list. He's not behind bars in the Summit County Jail.

