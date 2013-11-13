Man sentenced to prison in murder of transgender female

Just after a family speaks out about the gruesome murder of a loved one, a suspect is arrested.

Olmsted Township Police arrest suspect for body found in pond

Funeral services were held Monday for 20-year-old Carl Acoff. Services were held at the Temple Baptist Church in East Cleveland.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars. Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community.

Memorial slated for victim found in Olmsted Township pond

A 36-year old Cleveland man has been indicted in the killing of a 20-year old transgender woman.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced that Andrey L. Bridges, 36, of Cleveland, was charged in a six count indictment including one count of Aggravated Murder, one count of Murder, one

Andrey L. Bridges indicted for the death of 20-Year-Old Carl Acoff, Jr.

Jury selection is underway in the trial for accused killer Andrey Bridges.

*UPDATE: JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY AS OF 12:30PM +++++++++ IN CLEVELAND...TRIAL FOR ANDREY BRIDGES BEGINS THIS MORNING WITH JURY SELECTION. On January 5, 2013, Bridges stabbed the 20-year-old victim,

Jury selection underway in murder trial of transgender female

The jury reached a verdict late Friday afternoon in the trial of accused killer Andre Bridges. Bridges, 36, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Jury reaches GUILTY verdict in murder trial of transgender female

The man convicted of murdering a transgender female was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Andre Bridges was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 21 years.

Bridges was convicted last week of murdering transgender female Carl Acoff, Jr.

Acoff's body was found in a pond in Olmsted Township last April. Acoff had been stabbed multiple times before being dumped in the pond.

