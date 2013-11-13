Man sentenced to prison in murder of transgender female - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man sentenced to prison in murder of transgender female

Andre Bridges Andre Bridges
Carl Acoff, Jr. Carl Acoff, Jr.

The man convicted of murdering a transgender female was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Andre Bridges was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 21 years.

Bridges was convicted last week of murdering transgender female Carl Acoff, Jr.

Acoff's body was found in a pond in Olmsted Township last April. Acoff had been stabbed multiple times before being dumped in the pond.

