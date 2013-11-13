Cleveland: US Bank on Harvard robbed

The US Bank on Harvard Road in Cleveland was robbed Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect provided a note indicting he was robbing the bank and made verbal demands to the teller. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. The suspect was seen leaving on foot.

The subject is described as a black man, approximately 5'7", 150 lbs, in his 20's, wearing a gray sweat shirt, blue jeans, baseball hat, black coat and mirrored sunglasses.

Any information can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this robbery.

