Cleveland man sentenced for Warehouse District attack

The man convicted of attacking a 23-year-old woman in the Warehouse District was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Mark Lloyd, 27, sexually assaulted the woman in her car in the West 6th Street area this past February.

Lloyd fled the scene in his vehicle after the victim's friends returned and saw what was going on.

The friends were able to take down the license plate and Cleveland Police Officers tracked Lloyd down.

He pled guilty to one count of abduction on October 9.

