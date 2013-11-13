Cleveland man sentenced for Warehouse District attack

(WOIO) - Local lawmakers continue to speak out about the ongoing problems in downtown Cleveland's Warehouse District.

Councilman speaks out about ongoing problems in Warehouse District

Cleveland Police were called to a large fight at Anatomy Nightclub on W. 9th in the Warehouse district just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman is not happy with the crimes last weekend in the Warehouse District.

Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman is not happy with the crimes last weekend in the Warehouse District. "There's no excuse for what happened and we don't want it to happen again, " says Cimperman.

The man convicted of attacking a 23-year-old woman in the Warehouse District was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Mark Lloyd, 27, sexually assaulted the woman in her car in the West 6th Street area this past February.





Lloyd fled the scene in his vehicle after the victim's friends returned and saw what was going on.





The friends were able to take down the license plate and Cleveland Police Officers tracked Lloyd down.





He pled guilty to one count of abduction on October 9.



