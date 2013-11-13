Hard Rock Rocksino Job Fair this Saturday

The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is holding an "Open Mic Audition," a unique, one-time only employment opportunity, for 325 individuals with experience in the food and beverage industry to immediately join its team of rockers.

Those hired would work at one of four dining locations at the Rocksino: Kosar's Wood Fire Grill, Hard Rock Cafe, Fresh Harvest, or Constant Grind.

The job fair is Saturday, November 16, 2013 – 10:00 a.m. – until all jobs are filled! Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is located at 10705 Northfield Road, Northfield.

Superstar positions being hired include bartenders, servers, cooks, prep cooks, hosts/hostess, cashiers, dishwashers, stewards, bussers and bar backs.

Individuals must first apply online at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park careers.

After online applications are reviewed, eligible candidates are invited to participate in an "Open Mic Audition," a group interview to answer a few questions.

After a short deliberation, Rocksino employees will invite some candidates to move on to the next step in the interview process – an interview with the hiring manager to assess their skill level.

