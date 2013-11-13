Vacancies on the CMSD school board

Effective January 22, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will restore the full school day for students in all K-8 schools. CEO Eric Gordon told Board members at the December 4 board meeting the

Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon is set to make a big announcement today. Gordon will name the first "Investment Schools" A big announcement today by cleveland schools. C-e-o eric gordon is naming

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced Wednesday that applications will be accepted now until December 13 for two vacancies on the Cleveland Municipal School District Board of Education.

One vacancy created by the resignation of Eric Wobser is for an unexpired term ending June 30, 2015, and the other vacancy is for a full term ending June 30, 2017.





Applicants must be residents of the Cleveland Municipal School District, which includes Cleveland, Bratenahl, Linndale, and Newburgh Heights and portions of Brook Park and Garfield Heights.





Interested parties may mail their applications to the Nominating Panel at 601 Lakeside Avenue, Room 227, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, attention City of Cleveland, Chief of Education Monyka Price.





Applicants may also drop off applications at Cleveland City Hall, Room 227.





Applications must be turned in or post marked by close of business Friday, December 13, 2013.





To obtain an application please visit http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us

