What's wrong with Kyrie and the Cavs?

It hasn't exactly been a smooth transition from the offensive-minded days of Byron Scott to the defensive-minded approach of Mike Brown. The Cavaliers are up...and down. Unbeaten at home, winless on the road. And eight games in, getting very inconsistent play from their leader, Kyrie Irving.
Some speculate this is because Irving is working so hard at the defensive end of the court, it's taking away from his offensive skills. Some wonder if he's frustrated playing for a head coach who, admittedly, barely even addressed offense during the preseason. And many noticed when Brown had a heated talk with his point guard early in the loss to the Bulls on Monday. Both men downplayed the exchange, but clearly, there are growing pains, and frustrations, on both ends, as the Cavs work towards becoming the team Brown demands them to be.
