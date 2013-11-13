Editorial: The Name Game

Well, it's a time-honored tradition that might be called "The Name Game." Schools, parks, buildings and highways, named after politicians both living and dead.

Now, no one would argue with the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial, but the "George Voinovich Innerbelt Bridge?" No disrespect to the former mayor, governor and senator - a career politician who served us pretty well during his decades of public life.

But government entities run by politicians that decide to name public structures after other politicians, well, is a self engrandizing gesture that needs to go the way of the smoke-filled room. Our tax dollars pay for these public projects, not the politicians who sign the checks on the taxpayers' bank account.

And let's not forget what happens when a famous politician becomes infamous. Naming the Bedford Heights Community Center after Jimmy Dimora probably sounded like a good idea at the time. But not so good today.

Write and let me know what you think. I'm Bill Applegate.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.