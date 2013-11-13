Mysterious death of Brunswick woman under investigation

An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a person was reported missing.

The Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found in Brunswick on Tuesday.

Brunswick: Body found in car id'd as 55-year-old woman

Scene in Brunswick where Mary Tench's body was found

Crime scene investigators spent Wednesday at the house of Mary Tench searching for clues in her mysterious death.

At this early stage in the investigation an accident has been ruled out.

Neighbors, alarmed by the spectacle of police and crime scene investigators, want to know what happened to their long time friend.

Police found Mary Tench's body at 2811 Carquest Drive Tuesday after family members reported her missing.

It was inside her 2010 Ford Escape.

If you have any information give police a call.

