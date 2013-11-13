Five arrested in Elyria drug bust

On 11-13-2013 at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Elyria Police Narcotics Unit and the Elyria Police Special Response Team executed two search warrants. Narcotics Officers made entry at 606 Foster Ave. the residence of Hannah Barbee, Todd Barbee and Richard Burroughs. At that same time, SRT made entry at 436 Jefferson St. the residence of Donald Cannon.

At 606 Foster Ave, Detectives met Todd Barbee, but the other targets, Richard Burroughs and Hannah Barbee were not home. Detectives later located Richard Burroughs and Hannah Barbee along with Hannah's 4-year old daughter at the Best Western Motel, Room #113, 636 Griswold Rd. Burroughs was in possession of a substantial assortment of Narcotics and both suspects were arrested. Hannah's daughter was released to her Grandmother and Children's Services were notified.

At 436 Jefferson St, Detectives arrested Donald Cannon. Following the search of Cannon's residence, the City of Elyria Building Dept. condemned the home due to unsanitary conditions. Once the addresses of 606 Foster Ave. and 436 Jefferson St. were secured, the Special Response Team executed a third Narcotics Search Warrant at 217 Wolf Ct. Detectives arrested Michael Wayne Taylor.

There were juveniles present at each location and Sgt. Welsh notified Lorain County Children's Services of the arrests. Numerous weapons were located at two of these locations. Officers transported the above suspects to the Lorain County Jail. Their charges are as follows:

1. Richard Burroughs: Trafficking in Heroin, ORC 2925.03 F3, F1, Trafficking Schedule I (MDMA) F2, F1, Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone) F3, Tampering With Evidence, ORC 2923.24 F3, Possessing Criminal Tools, ORC 2921.12 F5, Possession of Cocaine, ORC 2925.11 F1 and Having Weapons Under Disability, 2923.13 F3. NO BOND

2. Hannah Barbee: 2 Counts of Permitting Drug Abuse, ORC 2925.13 F5 and Possession of Cocaine , ORC 2925.11 F1 NO BOND

3. Todd Barbee: Possession of Cocaine, ORC 2925.11 F1 NO BOND

4. Donald Cannon: Drug Paraphernalia, ORC 2925.14 M4, Possession of Marijuana, ORC 2925.11 MM, Possession of Schedule III Suboxone, ORC 2925.11 F5, Possession of Schedule II Methadone, ORC 2925.11 F5, Possession of Heroin, ORC 2925.11 F5, Possession of Cocaine, ORC 2925.11 F5, Trafficking Heroin (Juvenile Specification), ORC 2925.03 F4, Trafficking Cocaine (Juvenile Spec.), ORC 2925.03 F4, Trafficking Marijuana (Juvenile Spec.), ORC 2925.03 F4, Having Weapons Under a Disability, ORC 2923.13 F3.

5. Michael W. Taylor:Trafficking in Schedule II Fentynol, (Juvenile Spec), ORC 2925.03 F3, Possession of Schedule II Adderol F5, Possession of Schedule II Oxycodone F5. $500,000.00 Cash Bond per Judge Locke-Graves

