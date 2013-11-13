Police: Man offered girl money for sex at rec center

A man is facing charges after police say he approached a child at a rec center and offered her money for sex.

It happened at the Zelma George Rec Center on Cleveland's east side. A charge of importuning has been filed against Terrence Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is 27. An 11 year old girl says, inside the rec center, he asked her if she wanted to make some money. She says, after she said no, the man offered her money if she went to a vacant school and had sex with him.

The girl told a rec center manager, and he called police.

The girl told 19 Action News, "I'm scared, I'm like whoa, you're grown, and you're asking me that."

"I think of more predators outside the rec, than inside the rec. So I thought it was a safe haven, I could have left her side," added her mom.

Court records show Goldsmith has had a little trouble in the past and mental health problems too. A police report shows, he said he's also worked as a clown at kids parties.

